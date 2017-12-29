PM Tudose: We shall enter the Eurozone when we are ready

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose told Antena 3 private television channel on Saturday that Romania is going to access the Eurozone when it is ready and that the Government is working on this.

"The target related to our entering the Eurozone is permanent and we are working on this, only that, and certain areas in Romania are ready to integrate - in inverted comas - even today, even right now, when we are having this conversation, only that Romania is not just the University Square 9downtown Bucharest - editor's note), but Romania also means the outskirts, the remote areas, the villages where people earn now from primary agriculture the equivalent of a few dollars or euros. But I say let's be very competitive when we enter the Eurozone instead, for otherwise it might hurt us! What we are working on now is to get sure that we reach the convergence area more and more and better. (...) When we are ready, we shall enter," said Tudose.Th head of the Executive was asked whether 2020 was a target for the Eurozone."Maybe sooner. (...) As soon as possible, but we need to be prepared first," he said.

AGERPRES .