PM Viorica Dancila asks President Klaus Iohannis to request Romania's accession to Schengen within Sibiu Summit

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila announced on Wednesday that she will ask President Klaus Iohannis to request Romania's accession to Schengen and the lifting of the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) within the Summit in Sibiu.

"Romania is hosting, in Sibiu, the Summit of the heads of state and government, an important event both for our country, which holds the rotating Presidency of the EU Council and for the future of the European project. Romania's Government, the PSD [Social Democratic Party] and the ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] ministers have proven in all the events organised within the rotating Presidency that they promote Romania's, EU's interests and they have the ability to propose solutions agreed by all member states. I tried to build a normal relation with an institution of the Romanian state, for the benefit of Romania and Romanians. This thing was not a request, it was a gesture of normality. I see the reality, I see that the personal interest, the electoral interest of President Iohannis is the one that matters. I ask President Iohannis to request Romania's accession to Schengen and the lifting of the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism within the Summit in Sibiu, because any meeting should have a concrete result for the citizens. The interests of Romania and Romanians should be found within the results of this Sibiu Summit," the PM stated in the beginning of the Government meeting.

