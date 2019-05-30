PM Viorica Dancila, President Iohannis meet at Cotroceni Place for talks (sources)

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a meeting with President Klaus Iohannis at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday, amidst talks of a government reshuffle, according to official sources.
AGERPRES
