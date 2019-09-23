PMP MPs sign censure motion, on condition of establishment of Ministry for R. Moldova relations

The chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP), Eugen Tomac, stated on Monday that all the PMP senators and deputies signed the censure motion, mentioning that support for the future government is conditioned by the establishment of a ministry for the Relation with the Republic of Moldova.

"I have discussed with chairman Orban [National Liberal Party - PNL, e.n.] and the other party leaders about the motion. The motion is on track. All the MPs, the senators and deputies of the PMP, have signed the motion, we claim that it is the right moment for Romania to have a new government, a new Prime Minister, be it for a single year, in a provisional government until the general elections that will take place next year, the parliamentary elections, and the condition for the PMP to participate in an eventual governmental majority, in a potential cabinet, is that the Romanian state, in agreement with the Resolution adopted by the European Parliament (the EP resolution of September 19, 2019 referring to the importance of European historic memory for the future of Europe - e.n.), have the courage to establish a ministry for the Relation with the Republic of Moldova. I believe we have sufficient expertise and we desire for future governments of Romania to not have restraints in approaching more courageously this matter that pertains to Romania's national interest," Eugen Tomac mentioned, in a press conference, at the PMP's headquarters.He reiterated that the PMP will support "any government", either as part of it, or through parliamentary support, but the condition is the establishment of the Ministry for the Relation with the Republic of Moldova."We are speaking of the relations of the Romanian state with 4 million Romanians, part of them de-nationalized, but there are all the premises and there are precedents in Europe and further through which such structures are created at a governmental level to follow the implementation of policies to harbor closeness between the second Romanian state and Romania," Tomac emphasized.