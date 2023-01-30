PNL approves Education package, adoption calendar by Gov't and Parliament to follow

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, announced on Monday the approval by the party leadership of the draft Education package and that the governing coalition will meet this week to establish the timetable for the adoption of the bills, given that the regulatory move must be completed by early April at the latest, told Agerpres.

"As regards the Education package, the conclusions were presented to the minister and the PNL expert committee. The draft laws were submitted for approval, so that at the future coalition debate we can support them in their current form," Ciuca said at the end of the meeting of the PNL National Political Bureau.

"We also discussed with the coalition partners and this week we will meet again and agree on the calendar for the approval of the Education package by the government, so that is is next sent to Parliament for debate and approval," Ciuca added.

"The Education laws are NRRP milestones. We have the obligation to approve them in the shortest time possible. From my point of view, this should happen no later than the end of March or early April," added the Liberal leader.