PNL calls Bucharest Prefect for hearing, will submit a motion against Internal Affairs Minister

The National Liberal Party (PNL, opposition) intends to call in for questioning the Prefect of Bucharest, and, as a political action, will submit a motion against the Minister of Internal Affairs once the Parliament will resume its activity, announced Tuesday, Victor Paul Dobre, the deputy leader of the liberal group from the Chamber of Deputies.

At the end of the hearing of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Carmen Dan, in the Defence Committee, the liberal MP declared that this endeavor clarified two "essential problems" concerning the events of August 10: Who decided the forceful intervention of the Gendarmerie and why was this "at a level that has not happened for a few decades in Romania"."The long of the entire discussion, it would seem that here, today, there was not a single character present for hearing - the decision-maker, namely the Prefect of the Capital (...) who is the one who decided on a public attack - madam Minister explained, along with other colleagues from the Ministry's helm - , who decided on their own, consulting with the commander of the unit on the spot. So, this is what was said to us. Unfortunately, without the decision-maker, we had no one we could clarify the motives with, the level of intervention, why it was decided at 8 o'clock in the evening and intervened at 01:30, and so on. Careful, though - the Prefect of the Capital City is not a stand-alone character, the capital's Prefect is the one who represents the Romanian Government in the Bucharest Municipality, the country's capital. The capital's Prefect is under the direct command of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prime Minister's. So, it was the Prefect who decided, and we will probably have to continue to request a hearing for the Prefect, in order to clarify a series of matters. As far as the political action is concerned, just as I announced, PNL will submit a motion once the Parliament will resume work," said Victor Paul Dobre.