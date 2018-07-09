PNL challenges again with CCR bill on Law No.303/2004 on the statutes of judges and prosecutors

The National Liberal Party (PNL) will challenge with the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) the Deputies' Chamber decision that decided on Monday evening to reject the re-examination request filed by President Klaus Iohannis on the amendments to the Law No.303/2004 on the statutes of judges and prosecutors.

"Even if we are talking about the adoption of this regulation in the first Chamber, I'm going to tell you that the reasons invoked by the President in the re-examination request were aimed at issues that have not been subjected to the constitutionality control. From our point of view, they were well motivated and they should have been adopted. Giving that they got rejected and considering that we have the right to verify the constitutionality of this regulation, we announce you that we will do so," Deputy of the PNL Gabriel Andronache stated in the Deputies' Chamber plenary sitting.The plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies rejected on Monday the re-examination request filed by President Klaus Iohannis regarding the amendments brought to the Law No.303/2004 on the statutes of judges and prosecutors, with 173 votes "in favor," 61 "against" and one abstention.The re-examination request is to be debated and voted in the Senate, which is the decision-making body in this case.