PNL Congress/Orban: My option is restoration of governing coalition, only honorable coalition

The incumbent chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, candidate for a new mandate as leader of the Liberals, stated that he supports the option of restoring the governing coalition, which, he says, is the "only honorable coalition."

"The first option, that I support and that I defend with all my strength, is to remain the main governing party by restoring the governing coalition, which is the only honorable coalition, the only coalition that has a governing programme that can lead Romania in the right direction. And for this, after the Congress, how will we present ourselves in front of our partners in the Coalition, if the person who started the crisis is elected, instead of the person who has the solution to the crisis, the one who is respected, the one who truly has the capacity to rebuild the parliamentary majority, to generate a four-year government for Romania, led by a Prime Minister from the National Liberal Party?," said Orban, at the PNL Congress.

He raised the issue of governing and the situation it is currently in, Agerpres informs.

"The truth is, at this time, we are in a nearly impossible equation. As long as some partners who were with us in the Coalition have withdrawn from the coalition and said that they have just one condition to return to the coalition, I sit and ask myself how will we fulfill this condition?," showed the Liberal leader.

At the same time, Orban made references to the way in which the parliamentary majority will be ensured and to "under the table negotiations" with the Social Democrat Party (PSD).

"Who are we building a parliamentary majority with? Do you think there is a level-headed Liberal to agree to partner with the PSD, to restore the USL [Social-Liberal Union, major, at rule 2011-2014, main parties: PSD, PNL], to compromise the National Liberal Party in a combination on the table or under the table with the PSD? I think not. And if there is someone, say it, openly, because under the table negotiations have been made before. And if someone imagines that the minority government can resist with support in Parliament means he's naive and doesn't know the PSD," Ludovic Orban showed.