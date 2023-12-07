PNL joins International Democratic Union

The National Liberal Party (PNL) has joined the International Democratic Union, the decision being made unanimously at the executive meeting of the organization that took place in Washington, a press release from the PNL announced on Thursday.

"The National Liberal Party is, as of today, a member of the International Democratic Union (IDU), the largest alliance of center-right parties in the world, with over 80 members from 60 countries," according to the quoted source.

PNL chairman Nicolae Ciuca stated that, in the current geopolitical context, the center-right parties must be as united as possible in defending liberalism and democratic values

"The National Liberal Party is the oldest center-right party in Europe and we share the same center-right values with the IDU members, such as political and individual freedom, equal opportunities, support for the private environment and respect for the rule of law. We will work with the other member parties to promote these values in Romania and in the region. In the current geopolitical context, we, the center-right parties, must be as united as possible in defending liberalism and our democratic values all over the world," Ciuca said, according to the press release.

"The accession to the International Democratic Union confirms that the National Liberal Party is the only internationally recognized center-right party in Romania. This affiliation will further increase our influence at the international level and will offer new opportunities for collaboration with other center-right parties the right from Europe and outside it," said European deputy Siegfried Muresan, who represented PNL at the IDU meeting in Washington.

The main center-right parties in the European Union belong to the IDU, including the Christian-Democratic Union in Germany, the People's Party in Spain, and the European People's Party. The Republican Party of the United States of America, the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom of Great Britain, the Conservative Party of Canada and the Liberal Party of Australia are also members of the International Democratic Union.

IDU was established in 1983. Among its founding members are Margaret Thatcher, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom between 1979 and 1990, George Bush Sr., President of the United States of America between 1989 and 1993, Jacques Chirac, President of France between 1995 and 2007, and Helmut Kohl, chancellor of Germany between 1982 and 1998, PNL also specifies.