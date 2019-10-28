PNL leadership approves political agreements; leader to meeet PMP, national minorities, USR, UDMR, ALDE

National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban has announced meeting today with leaders pf the People's Movement Party (PMP), the national minority MP group, the Save Romania Union ( USR), the Hungarian Demcoartic Union of Romania (UDMR) and the alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) for the conclusion of political agreements.

"Today, the party's Executive Bureau has approved political agreements with USR, UDMR and ALDE, in accordance with the discussions we have had and the agreements we have reached. I have also been mandated to sign these agreements with our partners who are with us in the procedure of voting the new government into office. (...) Today, we will have a series of meetings with leaders of the political groups that support the Government's being voted into office," Orban said at the Parliament House.He said that at 13:30hrs he will meet with a delegation of PMP, at 15:00hrs he will be attending a meeting with the parliamentary group of national minority lawmakers; at 16:00hrs talks with USR are scheduled, at 17:00hrs with UDMR and at 18:00hrs with ALDE. "We are entering the finish line in the procedure of voting the new government into office," said Orban.He added that he accepted the requests made by PMP national leader Eugen Tomac."Taking note of the statements of the PMP chairman, Mr Eugen Tomac, regarding the requests for the government programme, I am mandated to accept these requests and to consider them priorities in our political action, at the level of Parliament, in the governmental activity and in relation with the European Commission, in particular the support for the process of expanding the gas network," said Orban.He added that he would attend Monday's joint meeting of Parliament's standing bureaus to unveil a timetable for the Government's being voted into office. "I have also prepared a document with the priorities that a government should have," Orban added.