PNL MP's bill: CCR must decide on constitutionality of laws within 45 days from receipt of request

National Liberal Party (PNL) MP Alexandru Kocsis submitted to the Parliament a legislative initiative according to which the Constitutional Court (CCR) must decide on the constitutionality of the laws within 45 days from the receipt of the request.

"The Constitutional Court decides on the constitutionality of laws before their promulgation, at the notification of the President of Romania, of one of the speakers of the two Chambers, of the Government, of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, of the Ombudsman, of a number of at least 50 deputies or at least 25 senators within 45 days of receiving the request.

Within no more than 15 days of receipt of the request, the President of the Constitutional Court sets the time limit for debates. In order to meet the deadline, the debates will take place on the date set by the president of the CCR, even if not all points of view have been received.

According to the initiator, "the purpose of the normative act is to lead to the speedy settlement of cases having as object the a priori constitutionality control exercised by the CCR, in the sense of establishing maximum deadlines for setting the first judging term and pronouncing the solution".

The initiator points out that Law 47/1992 on the organization and functioning of the Constitutional Court contains provisions that may lead to indefinite postponement of the draft laws approved by Parliament.