PNL requests urgent creation of therapeutic communities for social reintegration of drug users

PNL (National Liberal Party) requests the urgent creation of therapeutic communities for the purpose of social reinsertion of drug users, the general secretary of the party, Lucian Bode, announced on Monday, noting that the first proposal is the establishment of eight regional centers in this sense, told Agerpres.

"The solution is within our reach, within the Government's reach. Securing funding sources, both from non-reimbursable European funds and PNRR, can represent a solution and government programmes, where NGOs, medical units, and care centers will be eligible," said Bode, after the meeting of the liberal parliamentary groups.

He also said that the problem of drugs is not only one of law enforcement, but also one of education and public health.

"The problem of drug use in Romania has become one of the biggest public health challenges of national security - since it will be put on the CSAT agenda - and of social order. Therefore, the echoes of this scourge are spreading everywhere in community. In this context, no one should look for culprits now and we all have the obligation to look for solutions," Bode said.

He explained that in the component regarding the assistance provided to victims of drug use, "the state has a lot to recover."

"Here we should start from the premise that drug addiction is a disease. Thus, rehabilitation and support programmes are indispensable and we must go beyond the stigmatization of the victims. The state must take into account the social and economic dynamics and adapt public policies to reality," Lucian Bode also said, adding, however, that "there will be zero tolerance towards consumers, towards drug traffickers."

At the same time, PNL deputy Florin Roman announced that the liberal group will propose, at next week's meeting with the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, a solution to combat drug use among students in the sense that teachers can teach and explain to children the risk of using prohibited substances.

He mentioned that the age at which young people start using drugs has dropped quite drastically.

"From the age of 12, we have an impressive number of drug users and psychotropic substances," Roman said.

Roman also said that the liberals will finalize these proposals next week, which will be embodied in a draft law.