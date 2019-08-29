PNL's Orban: After censure motion we will try to provoke snap elections

President of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, considers that snap elections would represent the best solution for Romania, but added that the PNL is ready to assume the responsibility of governing, even if the solution of snap elections isn't possible.

"After the censure motion we will try to provoke snap elections. Regardless if the option is for a transition government formula, for which a political agreement would be absolutely necessary, containing all political parties, except PSD [Social Democrat Party] - because that's the parliamentary structure - or without, if a political agreement can't be reached. In order to get to snap elections it's necessary that two government proposals be rejected by Parliament. (...) With the current structure of Parliament it's extremely difficult to create a parliamentary majority, that would support a normal government, a decent government. Think about it, how could you see us, for example, in a government together with political parties that come from the PSD or which have vouched, or were together with the PSD in governing?" the PNL chair stated, for private broadcaster Digi 24.He asserted that the structure of the current Parliament "almost does not have the capacity to generate a responsible government", favorable to substantial reforms."The probability of being able to generate a parliamentary majority that would be favorable to substantial reforms, that would undo all the damage and all the disasters that were the products of the government after December 2016, is not very high, it's almost close to zero. In order to generate a government, you need a governing program that would be supported by all those who participate in forming a parliamentary majority that invests its trust in the government. The current Parliament is the result of the vote of December 2016, even if PSD members left since then, went to PRO Romania or to ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats]. The structure of the current Parliament is a structure that, in my opinion, almost does not have the capacity to generate a responsible government which would give a true program to repair the damages in the first phase and restore all economic balances," Orban said.Orban added that even though snap elections represent "the best solution for Romania", the PNL is ready to assume the responsibility of governing.The PNL leader also said that the censure motion will be submitted when 234 signatures are collected in its favor.