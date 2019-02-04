PNL's Orban: We will send information material to the European Commission on Ordinance 114/2018

PNL (National Liberal Party, opposition, ed. n.) president Ludovic Orban announced on Monday that the liberals will send an information material to the European Commission on Ordinance 114/2018 on fiscal measures.

"We have formed a team to prepare an information material for the European Commission on Ordinance 114. (...) The team that will work should prepare a briefing with the PNL point of view regarding the regulations in Ordinance 114, both the regulations in the energy field, in the financial and banking field, and in respect of the regulations concerning the administration of Pension Pillar II (mandatory private pensions' fund, ed. n.), which we consider to be non-compliant with the EU Treaty and regulations at European level," Orban said after the meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau.

He showed that the liberals have proposed to finalize this information material until next week, and will be approved in the PNL Executive Bureau.

"We will send this information material to the European Commission and to any European entity interested in this subject, because we believe that it is also possible to initiate an infringement procedure against Romania regarding certain provisions of Ordinance 114 (OUG), which is a criminal act at the address of the Romanian economy. I do not think it would be good for Romania to enter into an infringement procedure while it holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union and partially exercises it through the representatives of the current Government," Orban said.

In this information, the views of employers' associations, organizations, companies operating in the areas addressed by OUG 114 will be introduced.

Ludovic Orban pointed out that the goal of the PNL for this parliamentary session is to repeal the OUG on fiscal measures.

"Our fundamental objective in this parliamentary session is the abolition of Ordinance 114 as soon as possible. It is unconstitutional, it is contrary to many provisions of the Treaty of the Union, and it contains provisions contrary to regulations and objectives adopted at European level," the PNL leader said.