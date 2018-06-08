PNL's Stirbu: Withdrawal of Rosia Montana file from UNESCO - attack on Romanian treasures

The Chair of the Committee for Culture of the Chamber of Deputies, Liberal Gigel Stirbu, considers that the Government's request to block the file by which Rosia Montana can become a UNESCO protected site is "an irresponsible attack on the Romanian treasures" and announces that Minister George Ivascu will be heard in the committee next week in connection with this request.

"Both I, as chair of the Committee for Culture of the Chamber of Deputies and the Vice-President of the National Liberal Party, as well as the National Liberal Party are supporting the preservation and acceptance of the Rosia Montana file on the agenda of the UNESCO Committee and we want to save the Rosia Montana patrimony for future generations. We will take all necessary steps to include Rosia Montana in the UNESCO World Heritage List ," Gigel Stirbu said in a release issued on Friday for AGERPRES.According to him, Culture Minister George Ivascu is invited to the Committee for Culture on June 12 to be heard in connection with this demarche related to Rosia Montana.Stirbu says that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) acts in the interest of the mining industry, not that of the Romanian patrimony, and the decision to withdraw the Rosia Montana file from the UNESCO list was made without any public consultation or debate, being "at the limit of the criminal law."