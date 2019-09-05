PNL's Turcan says PM Dancila should start electioneering by reading constitution

First Deputy Chair of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Raluca Turcan said Wednesday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila should start her presidential campaign by reading the constitution, adding that the PM should come next week before Parliament with a government reshuffle if she does want to do "many good things for Romanians."

"Viorica Dancila should start electioneering by reading the Constitution! If Dancila really wants to do a lot of good things for Romanians, as she claims, she should do the following things tomorrow: send Parliament the bills she could not adopt in Government; announce that next Monday she will be coming before Parliament for the restructuring of the government; announce that PSD votes PNL proposals to repeal the compensatory appeal and to ban conditional release for serious crimes; ask PSD to free the economic environment from the burden of emergency ordinance 114, which raises rates and taxes, raises prices and tariffs, impedes lending and ruins Pillar II pensions," Turcan wrote in a Facebook post.

She added that, otherwise, it means that Dancila "remains captive to the Dragnea-type rhetoric in order to cover up for incompetence, petty interests and the despair of this antinational government."

On Wednesday, Dancila said the government will refer to the Constitutional Court a legal conflict with the head of state. She claimed that by delaying the appointment of interim ministers, President Klaus Iohannis violates the rulings of the Constitutional Court "which enshrines the principle of loyal co-operation and collaboration among public bodies". According to Dancila, the entire opposition is occupied these days with throwing the country out of balance, "in a situation that suits them politically."

AGERPRES