PNL spokesperson Danca: 'Definite Ombudsman notification in case of OUG on appeal for annulment'

The Liberals will notify the Ombudsman in the event of an emergency ordinance on the appeal for the annulment of the sentences handed down by the five-judge panels with the High Court of Cassation and Justice, spokesperson of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ionel Danca said on Friday.

"We will certainly notify the Ombudsman, but we and our EP colleagues in the European People's Family are calling for any criminal law amendment to be carried out at this time with the advice of the Venice Commission and with the assistance of the European Commission experts. Any normative act in this regard should give food for thought to Romania because, just as the members of the European Parliament asked for the hearing of Minister Tudorel Toader in the Committee on Justice and Home Affairs, during its tenure of the presidency of the Council of the EU, Romania should be an example for the other member states in terms of what the commitments to observe the principles of the rule of law mean; actually not only during this period, this Government must demonstrate that these principles are respected, the Romanians are asking for this and we, PNL are asking for this as well, because any action against the recommendations and observations of the European Commission, of the Venice Commission, of the European Parliament only endangers and weakens Romania's position in the European Union," Danca told a press conference.

He asserted, however, that Ombudsman Victor Ciorbea has lately proved to be "Liviu Dragnea's lawyer rather than the people's" by refusing to notify the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) at PNL's request in the case of several emergency ordinances.

AGERPRES .