PNL-UDMR gov't agenda: Measures to overcome energy crisis set to protect household consumers

An agenda of the National Liberal Party - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (PNL-UDMR) government submitted to Parliament on Saturday by Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca contains short-, medium- and long-term measures to overcome the energy crisis, focused on protecting the household users and supporting the economy, agerpres reports.

"Addressing the energy crisis will be achieved through the implementation of effective measures in the short, medium and long term, aimed at changing the paradigm of household consumption, as well as identifying additional measures to temporarily cap energy prices, subsidise energy bills and postpone payments. The PNL government aims to transform this energy crisis into an opportunity to speed up energy investments in order to secure Romania's energy independence, as well as its transition to green energy and reduced CO2 emissions."

Short-term measures considered:* Identifying and implementing new measures rounding up the existing ones, such as capping, offsetting and deferring payment, so that Romanians will not pay a higher price for energy than in December 2020 to mitigate the risk of energy poverty;* Implementing solutions to support the business community amidst the ongoing global energy crisis.At the same time, a series of medium and long-term measures are put forth:* Promoting energy investment, especially in clean energy, attempting to complete units 3 and 4 at the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, refurbish unit 1 and introduce advanced nuclear technologies as part of the Romania-United States intergovernmental partnership, including the development of new nuclear power facilities involving small modular reactors of a SMR type technology;* Implementing reforms and objectives under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) by supporting power generation;* Making operational a modernisation fund by the end of the current year and drawing up the necessary framework to start a call for projects in the first quarter of 2022 to achieve new energy resources that will lead to reduced electricity imports and Romania's getting back to being a net energy exporter;* Implementing new state-aid schemes to increase energy efficiency and encourage the emergence of prosumers;* Starting a strategic project for the exploitation of Black Sea natural gas to increase energy security, reduce dependence on imported gas and ensure transition to clean energy;* Increasing the storage at ROMGAZ storage facilities and transforming them into multicycle facilities in order to secure the operation of hydrocarbon power plants even in inclement weather;* Funding the extension of natural gas distribution networks under the Anghel Saligny programme.