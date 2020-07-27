PNL, URS, PLUS sign protocol to support common candidates to Galati City Hall, County Council

Chairmen of the county branches of the PNL (National Liberal Party), USR (Save Romania Union) and PLUS (Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) on Monday signed a protocol to support the same candidates for the Galati City Mayor and Galati County Council President offices.

The three parties' candidate to the Galati City Hall will be the USR Deputy Bogdan Rodeanu and the candidate for the office of President of the Galati County Council will be PNL Senator George Stanga.The two candidates, who are the chairmen of the PNL and USR branches in Galati County specified their names will not be found on the lists of candidates to the local and county councils on behalf of PNL and USR, respectively, and that they will only candidate for the abovementioned two positions.They also mentioned that the protocol is solely referring to the support that the three parties will give to the two of them, while the lists for local and county council will be separate.