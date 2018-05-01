PNL, USR say proposals to amend Codes contain poisonous, dangerous texts

The proposals to amend the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code and Civil Code contain "poisonous texts", some of which are intended "for certain criminal cases of some politicians," National Liberal Party (PNL) deputy Catalin Predoiu said on Wednesday at the general debates of the special parliamentary committee on the Laws of Justice.

"The mere reading of these projects demonstrates this, because amendments that are beneficial for procedural guarantees are mixed with poisonous texts that destroy the capacity of the prosecutor's offices to fight criminality of any kind, not only corruption, to indict.You mix water with poison in these drafts. The result: a poisonous bill!," Predoiu said.The draft laws on the amendment of the criminal, criminal procedure and civil procedure codes are "particularly dangerous" and are not assumed concretely by an initiator or a group of initiators, Save Romania Union (USR) deputy Stelian Ion said on Wednesday within the framework of the general debates in the special parliamentary committee on the Laws of Justice with regard to these normative acts."These draft laws are a setback, they are particularly dangerous and we have to be very careful about the form that the committee will adopt. Obviously there is a very strong political charge and we always have to see who makes these proposals, with what aim, and to be clear, I do not want us to overlook the fact that the three draft laws are proposed by 160 deputies and senators from PSD [Social Democratic Party, major at rule - ed.n] and 17 ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule - ed.n.] MPs. (...) Who comes with these initiatives? The common denominator of this list would be the two party leaders - PSD's and ALDE's," said Stelian Ion, a member of the special committee on the Laws of Justice.He added that " the initiators behind the scenes" are in fact "people with serious criminal problems."He also argued that the new amendments to the Criminal Code "are aimed to wash all the present files" and "repair" some of the issues in the past files.