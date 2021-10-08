PNL will not nominate a prime minister at Monday's consultations in Cotroceni

The PNL announced on Friday that it will not nominate a prime minister at consultations on Monday at the Cotroceni Palace after the fall of the Citu Government.

"Given that, at this moment, we do not have a majority in the Romanian Parliament, at these consultations, PNL will not nominate a prime minister. The National Executive Bureau of PNL considers that, in order to unblock the political crisis, it is the best decision for PNL not to advance a proposal for a prime minister at Monday's consultations," the liberals transmitted.

At the same time, the liberals specify that the decision for the nominated prime minister to be the chair of the party, Florin Citu, does not change.