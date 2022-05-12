PNL's Balan: Friendship between Romania and Ukraine is growing stronger and stronger

Chairman of the Ukraine Friendship Parliamentary Group in the Romanian Parliament MP Ioan Balan of the National Liberal Party (PNL) on Tuesday told a visiting Ukrainian parliamentary delegation led by Marchenko Liudmyla about the support of all Romanian institutions to the Ukrainian people affected by Russia's "barbaric aggression."

According to a press statement released by the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday, the parliamentary friendship group with Ukraine had a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation on Tuesday."In my conversations with the Ukrainian delegation, I strongly condemned, along with my colleagues in the friendship group, the barbaric and unprovoked war unleashed by Russia and reaffirmed the support of all Romanian state institutions to Ukrainian citizens. I strongly believe that the strengthening of the relationships between Romania and Ukraine began with the unconditional and emotional support that Romanians have given to Ukrainian refugees since the first day of the war. Since the first day of the war, the Romanians have demonstrated that through their veins flows hospitality, humanity, kindness and the desire to help those in need unconditionally. That is testified by the fact that to thousands of refugees, to thousands of Ukrainian children, Romania is at home," Balan is quoted as saying in the statement.He added that "thousands of Ukrainians have been received and integrated with Romanian families like brothers.""I also conveyed to the neighbouring people all the admiration of the Romanians for the heroism of the soldiers who defend their country and their families at the cost of their lives," Balan added.The Ukrainian MPs extended an invitation to the friendship group to pay a visit to Kyiv and thanked them for their help.The PNL MP also mentioned that the friendship between the two countries is getting stronger and stronger."As an MP who has taken many steps in recent years to improve diplomatic ties with Ukraine and to protect the interests of Romanians in Ukraine, I can only rejoice that today the friendship between the two countries is getting stronger, more solid, to the benefit of both sides," Balan said.