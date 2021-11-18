PNL's Citu: The problem is that two parties want to be first to give PM

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Florin Citu, stated on Wednesday that the problem in the negotiations for the formation of a governing coalition is that both the PNL, as well as the Social Democratic Party (PSD) want to be first to propose a Prime Minister and claimed a solution will be found, agerpres reports.

"The discussion that we had with the PSD was a simple one. We are in a situation in which they voted they wanted to be first. That's what I understood from Mr. Ciolacu. (...) Today we took notice of the PSD decision to have a proposal in the person of Marcel Ciolacu and start the rotational system that both we and them agreed upon. (...) The problem is that we have two parties who want to be first in the rotation. (...) Unlike the PSD, PNL does not put conditions. At this moment, the problem is not the name [of the Prime Minister - e.n.], it's that we have two parties that want to be first in the rotation. After we overcome this moment and we see who is the first and then we'll see," said Citu, at the PNL headquarters, showing that the impasse will be solved by negotiation.

He stated that, through the decision of the Executive Bureau [BEx] of the PNL, the proposal for PM can be any member of the PNL."More flexible than that is impossible," said the Liberal chair.The PNL leader emphasized that there is no break between him and old Liberals."I look at the vote last night and it seems to me that the vote last night was in an overwhelming majority for the proposal I made in the BEx," said Citu.