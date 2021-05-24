PNL's Orban, about his relationship with President Iohannis: Very good, suffered no modification

The leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, said, on Monday, in Pitesti, that his relationship with President Klaus Iohannis is "very good", "suffered no modifications" and that he discusses with the latter whenever necessary, agerpres reports.

"My relation is very good, it suffered no modification. I communicated and I communicate with the President whenever necessary, any time important decisions need to be made and even in the past weeks we have communicated very intensely on topics important for Romanians," said Orban.

Asked if he goes as often to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace as he once did and when was the last time he saw President Iohannis, Ludovic Orban replied: "I won't tell you now, during a meeting, in order to make a meeting public both sides must agree to make the meeting public."Orban added that he conveyed to the participants in the celebrations on the occasion of the 146th anniversary of the National Liberal Party, organized in Stefanesti, a message from President Klaus Iohannis."I conveyed the President's message. (...) The President is attending the European Council," Ludovic Orban also said.