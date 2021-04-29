 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PNL's Orban: Our goal is for Bucharest to have a budget; I am convinced that we will reach an agreement

Facebook
Ludovic Orban

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban of the National Liberal Party (PNL) said on Wednesday evening that a political agreement will be reached regarding the budget of Bucharest City, as PNL is open pen to dialogue on that, report agerpres.

"The discussion should be about the budget and it should not be a discussion about other things. Our goal is for Bucharest to have a budget. I am convinced that we will reach an agreement. I cannot give you a deadline now, but openness to dialogue exists on the part of PNL (...). By discussing the ideas, the dialogue will be continued and a form will be reached that will be endorsed by both PNL and the Save Romania Union (USR)," Orban said after a meeting of the ruling coalition.

He added that solutions will surely be found, as it happened in District 1.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.