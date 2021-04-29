PNL's Orban: Our goal is for Bucharest to have a budget; I am convinced that we will reach an agreement

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban of the National Liberal Party (PNL) said on Wednesday evening that a political agreement will be reached regarding the budget of Bucharest City, as PNL is open pen to dialogue on that, report agerpres.

"The discussion should be about the budget and it should not be a discussion about other things. Our goal is for Bucharest to have a budget. I am convinced that we will reach an agreement. I cannot give you a deadline now, but openness to dialogue exists on the part of PNL (...). By discussing the ideas, the dialogue will be continued and a form will be reached that will be endorsed by both PNL and the Save Romania Union (USR)," Orban said after a meeting of the ruling coalition.

He added that solutions will surely be found, as it happened in District 1.