PNL's Orban: Partnership between Romanian, German military reservists demonstrates a strengthening of bilateral relations

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, welcomed on Friday the signing of a partnership between the Associations of Military Reservists from Romania and Germany, appreciating that it demonstrates a strengthening of bilateral relations.

"I received today, at the Parliament, the visit of the representatives of the Association of Military Reservists from the German Armed Forces and of the Alexandru Ioan Cuza National Association of Military Reservists, who recently signed a partnership agreement. I told them any closeness between Romania and Germany gladdens me, not only at the governmental level, but at all levels," Orban wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the partnership between the two associations will also lead to the promotion of the common traditions and values of the two countries.

"I welcome this partnership between two representative associations of military reservists, which demonstrate a strengthening of Romanian-German bilateral relations and which will lead to the promotion of the common traditions and values of the two countries, especially in the military field," said the Chamber of Deputies' speaker.