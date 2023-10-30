PNL's Roman: The simple motion against Bolos is a string of invectives, insults

National Liberal Party (PNL) lawmaker Florin Roman told a plenary sitting of Parliament on Monday that the simple motion against Finance Minister Marcel Bolos is "a whole string of invectives, personal attacks, insults," adding that the minister "has the cross on his lapel," while the Save Romania Union (USR) has the project "with three grams."

Roman added that USR made the National Recovery and Resilience Plan secret.

"Then you ask yourself the natural question: if it was the most important plan to modernise Romania, what did you have to hide and why are you so angry today? It is true that not everyone was as lucky as Mr President Drula to make so much money in Parliament, when others got poor," Roman told the debate on the simple motion against Bolos.

He added that the USR lawmakers are upset because their interests in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan have been affected.

According to him, USR put in PNRR the construction of bicycle tracks for EUR 180 million, but the problem with the schools has not yet been properly closed.

"So that's what it's all about and that's what bothers you. You had the opportunity to demonstrate as new people that you are different from the old people, but you were much worse than the old people in politics," added Roman.

He also said that USR is running away from governing.

"While in the beginning you were a hope for many, when you ran away from governing amid applause, you only collapsed politically, through such populist, extremely populist actions."