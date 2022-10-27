PNL's Stroe to PSD:PNL increased pensions when it was at rule and it shall also do it as of next year

The National Liberal Party (PNL) increased pensions when it was at rule and it shall also do it, as of next year, the Liberals' Spokesperson Ionut Stroe stated after the Social Democratic Party (PSD) published a video in which they accuse the fact that "for the Right wing, the increase of pensions was not a priority."

"In the years when we were at rule, the National Liberal Party has been consistent in its efforts to support pensioners. The Government led by the PNL increased pensions both on 1 September 2020, when the pension point increased by 14pct (from 1,265 RON to 1,442 RON), and on 1 January 2022, when the pension point was increased by 10pct (from 1,442 RON to 1,586 RON). Furthermore, in order to support the pensioners affected by the price increases, the Government led by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca granted a financial support in January to those with pensions lower or equal to 1,600 RON. And, in July, the pensioners with incomes less or equal to 2,000 RON received another financial support worth 700 RON. (...) The PNL increased pensions when it was at rule and it shall also do it, starting next year," Stroe wrote on Wednesday, on his Facebook page, told Agerpres.

According to Stroe, the PNL believes that pensions must increase and it is seeking solutions to make this increase as close as possible to the inflation rate, taking into account the limit in which it can be sustainable from the state budget.

He mentioned that both President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca have said very clearly that the pensioners of Romania cannot and must not bear the effects of inflation.

The PSD posted, on Wednesday, on its Facebook page, a video with the statements of PSD Chairman Marcel Ciolacu, made last Friday at the PSD Ialomita county election Conference. The video indicates the measures imposed by the PSD regarding the increase of low pensions and the percentage by which the minimum pension and the pension under 6,000 RON increased between January and October 2022. Moreover, the message "for the Right wing, the increase of pensions was not a priority" is associated to the image of President Klaus Iohannis and former PNL Prime Ministers Florin Citu and Ludovic Orban.

The PSD Chairman stated at that time, that pensions would not have been increased if the PSD had not entered the government.