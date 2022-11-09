PNL's Stroe: We understand PSD's desire to distance itself from effects of energy crisis

National Liberal Party (PNL) spokesperson Ionut Stroe says, in response to the social-democratic campaign, that the liberals understand "the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s desire to distance itself from the effects of the global energy crisis", but that it does not enter into any image game.

"'Whoever forgets the past is condemned to repeat it'. This is a quote that fits very well in the context of the campaign carried out by the governing partners against the PNL on the subject of energy. Let's remember where we have been and where we no longer want to go. (...) We understand PSD's desire to distance itself from the effects of the global energy crisis, but we do not engage in any image game on such an important subject. In these times of international crisis, we must ensure Romania's stability and a responsible government," Stroe wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He presents a brief chronology of measures in the field of energy.

"In 2018, under the leadership of Mr. Dragnea, the PSD adopted the famous Emergency Ordinance 114, which completely unbalanced the market. It blocked energy investments and all it 'succeeded' in was making us more dependent on Russian gas. Today we see how dangerous it was in fact, such a dependency. As soon as the PNL came to power, it repealed Emergency 114, an ordinance that brought us an infringement procedure from the European Commission. And today we are witnessing disinformation intended to cover a particularly important achievement for the country in the field of energy. Romania will receive a loan of 3 billion dollars from the US for reactors 3 and 4 at Cernavoda. And this is an indisputable success of President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu", the liberal wrote.

He states that "this is a short story for those who know that graphics do not hide the absolute truth and sometimes you need context".

On Wednesday, PSD published on Facebook a comparative graph regarding the monthly evolution of the average price and the volume traded on following day market between the regulated market and the liberalization of the energy market.

"Well done to the rightist government, you have succeeded in an exceptional liberalization of energy! All those who should have won did so for ten lives. You have defeated Romania!", the post of the social democrats shows. AGERPRES