PNL's Stroe: We will discuss in coalition about banning cumulation of pension, salary and possibility of retirement at 70

PNL (National Liberal Party) spokesman Ionut Stroe on Tuesday said that the Liberals' Executive Bureau discussed the ban on cumulation of pensions and salaries, but also on the possibility of retiring at age 70, with an actual decision to be made in the governing coalition, Agerpres reports.

"This is an initiative of the Ministry of Labour, which he took in a completely different political context from the current one. It is also the reason why we considered that the wisest thing is to discuss this issue in the governing coalition and make a decision. There is no question at the moment of changing the retirement age or blocking the cumulation of the pension with the salary. After we have the discussion in the coalition and in the government, we will come out with a decision," said Stroe, after the meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau.He was asked what was established in the Executive Bureau regarding the law on the cumulation of the pension with the salary and the possibility of retirement at the age of 70.A coalition meeting is set to take place in Parliament on Tuesday.