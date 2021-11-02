 
     
PNL's Vilceanu: Today we set negotiation mandate with all formations; my option is USR

Dan Vilceanu

National Liberal Party's (PNL) National Political Bureau gathered at Parliament on Tuesday to set the negotiation mandate aimed at making up the future government, agerpres reports.

PNL's Secretary General Dan Vilceanu said before the meeting that his personal option was a majority with the Save Romania Union (USR).

"Today, at this meeting, we'll do something else - set the negotiation mandate (...) with all formations. (...) There are but two options to build a majority in Romania's Parliament - USR and PSD [Social Democratic Party]," Vilceanu said.

He also said that the prime minister would be designated by President Klaus Iohannis.

PNL Chairman Florin Citu said before entering the meeting that "negotiation mandates for both" would be established, without replying whether that was with PSD or USR.

