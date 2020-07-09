Police detain dual British-Iraqi citizenship man suspected of illegally making firearms

The Romanian Police have detained a man with dual British and Iraqi citizenship settled in Timis County suspected of illegally making weapons and components the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) announced on Thursday.

The measure was ordered following searches carried out on Wednesday by officers with the Firearms, Explosives and Dangerous Substances Directorate within IGPR and the Timis County General Police Inspectorate."Impounded during our searches were two automatic lethal assault weapons for military use likely to come from smuggling, 11 weapons with features of lethal weapons, weapon components, 20 pieces of ammunitions with a percussion cap, components made for explosive devices, 64 magazines, electronic circuits, three laptops, a printer, a PC unit, three external hardware discs and 15 3D printers," IGPR reported in a press statement released on Thursday.IGPR says that a 46-year-old dual British and Iraqi citizenship man is being investigated as part of its actions to prevent and combat the violation of the legislation on firearms and ammunitions, as well as to combat illicit trafficking of firearms and ammunitions."Thus, yesterday, July 8, Police officers from firearms, explosives and dangerous substances carried out 6 domiciliary visits, both at the home of the person in question and at the buildings of some persons who would be involved in said actions. At the same time, investigations so far have revealed that the man would have conceived and designed semi-automatic plastic or polymer weapons with features of lethal firearm using 3D design computer and electronic equipment."The actions took place under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office with the Timis Tribunal.