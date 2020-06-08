Police, gendarmes have applied 343 criminal sanctions in past 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, the police and gendarmes have applied 343 contravention fines, amounting to 168,100 lei, as a result of the violation of the provisions of Law No. 55 of 15.05.2020 on some measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Monday.

Also, through the competent structures of the Police, an instance of hampering disease control was found, foreseen and punished by Art. 352 of the Criminal Code.According to the GCS, on Sunday, 7 June, 73 persons who did not comply with the measure of home isolation or quarantine were placed in institutionalized quarantine for 14 days or the measure of institutionalized quarantine was ordered for a new period of 14 days