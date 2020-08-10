Political parties get over 6 million lei in public subsidies in first ten days of August

In the first ten days of August 2020, the Standing Electoral Authority (AEP) transferred to the accounts of seven parties - the Social Democratic Party (PSD); the National Liberal Party (PNL); the Save Romania Union (USR); the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the People's Movement Party (PMP); Pro Romania and the National Force Party subsidies to the tune of 6,044,078.77 lei in all.

According to AEP, the Social Democratic Party received 3,024,003.61 lei, the National Liberal Party - 1,678,483.05 lei, the Save Romania Union - 448,149.88 lei, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats Party - 366,866.13 lei.At the same time, 201,667.44 lei was transferred to the People's Movement Party, 280,093.67 lei to Pro Romania, and 44,814.99 lei to the National Force Party.AEP specifies that the monthly subsidy from the national budget to the National Union for the Progress of Romania (UNPR), according to the algorithm for the distribution of the subsidy provided for in the methodology for the enactment of Law 334/2006, approved by Government Decision 10/2016, corroborated with the provisions of Article 38 (1) of the Law on political parties 14/2003, as republished, was suspended under Decision of the Chairman of AEP no. 32 of March 31, 2016 and will be kept as proxy according to the provisions of Article 24 (5) of Law 334/2006, republished. The value of this subsidy was 9,197.66 lei.