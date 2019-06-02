 
     
Pope in Romania/ Pontiff leaves Blaj by automobile due to harsh weather conditions

Pope Francis left Blaj for Sibiu on Sunday afternoon by automobile, due to harsh weather conditions, after meeting representatives of the Roma community in a city district.

"Due to the unfavourable weather conditions, the travel route of His Sanctity to the Sibiu airport has changed, being chosen the reserve plan, on the road, with all specific security measures. The change of plan will not affect the initially announced schedule," the "Pope Francis Visit 2019" Interministerial Committee for Security informed.

