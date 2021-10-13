Ports of Constanta North, Constanta South - Agigea and Midia, closed due to strong winds

The ports of Constanta North, Constanta South-Agigea and Midia were closed on Wednesday morning due to strong winds, the Infotrafic Center within the Romanian Police informs.

"In Constanta County, due to the strong wind, starting with 6:30 am, the maneuvers were stopped in the river ports of Constanta North, Constanta South-Agigea and Midia," an Infotrafic Center release reads.

The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday a Code Orange warning of heavy rains in the coastal area.According to meteorologists, between October 12, 21:00 - October 13, 10:00, there will be code orange of bad weather in areas of Tulcea and Constanta counties, where it will rain heavily and quantities of water that will locally exceed 50 - 70 liters / sqm will be recorded.