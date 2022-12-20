Portuguese President paying visit to Romania, visiting Olt 1st Training Battalion with President Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis welcomes on Tuesday his counterpart from the Portuguese Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on the occasion of the latter's visit to Romania, at the "Olt" 1st Training Battalion in Caracal, the Presidential Administration informs.

The Portuguese President's visit takes place in the context of a strong bilateral dialogue on a high level and well as on a working level and a close coordination within the European Union and NATO, told Agerpres.

The defence area is one of the key areas of bilateral cooperation, as Portugal participates in NATO's multinational force in Romania for the consolidation of the allied defence on the Eastern Flank, having a land force contingent stationed in Caracal.

The Presidential Administration shows that the agenda of the two heads of state's discussions will include aspects related to strengthening the Romanian-Portuguese cooperation in the defence area, as well as in the economic, commercial, digital agenda, renewable energy, health and education areas.

"The contribution of the Romanian community to the development of the Portuguese society will be hailed," the quoted source shows.

Moreover, the security situation in Ukraine will be approached, with a focus on intensifying the humanitarian assistance granted to this country in the context of winter, including to the Ukrainian refugees, as well as the support in facilitating cereal export. Also discussed will be the continuation of the active support for the Republic of Moldova, which is confronted with numerous challenges, generated by the security situation at its borders and the energy crisis it must deal with.

The two presidents will also approach the support modalities for the states that have voiced intention to access the European Union, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia and the partners from the Western Balkans.