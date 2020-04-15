Postponing bills payment - unfortunate solution, acording to E.ON

Postponing the payment of electricity bills is an unfortunate solution for the energy system, instead the Government should inject liquidity into the system, said on Wednesday the Deputy Director General at E.ON Romania, Anca Dragu, in the video-conference organized by the Bursa newspaper on "Crisis management for the energy industry and critical infrastructure operators".

"This 3-month postponement of the bills payment has been discussed. Of course, there are individuals, domestic consumers or companies, who may have difficulties during this period with the payment of bills. However, simply stopping or postponing the payment of bills is an unfortunate solution, because it creates a liquidity gap for the supply companies. It is a logical chain: the suppliers collect these bills and then pay the distribution, pay the transmission system, pay the producers and ensure the continuity of the process. To simply cut this chain is a partial solution which distorts the whole process. What should really be put in place is a mechanism for injecting liquidity into the system. The fact that we cut down the liquidity entry here and there does not help us at all to overcome the crisis. On the contrary, it endangers the investment plans for the current period, but especially for the relaunch when the lockdown is over," said Anca Dragu.

The official of E.ON Romania has shown that the measure to postpone the payment of energy utilities affects only the suppliers but not the producers and distributors.