Predeal Destination Management Organization's establishment necessary, it will restore resort's attractiveness

The establishment of the Destination Management Organization (DMO) Predeal is necessary and I am convinced that it will be done very soon, and the second when there will be a strategy, we will be able to attract funds from the national budget, European and private funds, because there is money and the world wants to invest, the entrepreneur Dragos Anastasiu says, told Agerpres.

The management of 4-star Orizont Hotel in Predeal was taken over in the middle of this year by the hotel management consulting firm The Makers, supported by four shareholders: Dragos Anastasiu (Eurolines), Dragos Petrescu (CityGrill), Octavian Moldovan (general manager The Makers) and Hildegard Brandl (architect and entrepreneur).

The Makers aims to restore the attractiveness of Predeal, not only of Orizont Hotel, which its manager, Ionut Sandor, says is the best product of the resort.

"We want to contribute to what is happening in Predeal in the area of the Destination Management Organizations, which does not exist in Predeal, but here we have some skills and we will try - and we will be successful - to mobilize those around us and the local authorities to try to restore the attractiveness not of Orizont Hotel only, but of the whole resort. Success will come when each of those who are here at the disposal of the tourists will see each client individually as their own child that they have not seen for 5 years," Dragos Anastasiu says.

For his part, Octavian Moldovan claims that The Makers wants to do whatever it takes to boost tourism throughout Predeal and wants Orizont Hotel to be a role model for the other operators in the area.

Regarding the collaboration with the local authorities, there is openness here, and they will have to establish a strategy for Predeal.

"It is a resort for which I do not find it so difficult to make a strategy, but it must be made loco, not coming from Bucharest," Anastasiu adds.

Instead, Ionut Sandor, the manager of Orizont Hotel, believes that Predeal should be a wellness destination.