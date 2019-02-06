Premier Dancila: Decentralization, important step in bringing decision closer to citizens

AGERPRES special correspondent Daniel Florea reports: Decentralization is an important step in bringing decision closer to citizens, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday.

"Local authorities are convinced that they can best identify their investment needs. We have successful mayors in Romania, many are here in the hall, we have presidents of county councils and I fully agree that we need to bring the decision closer to the citizen. Decentralization is an important step in this direction. We began decentralization in my country last year, I have done it on three ministries so far, I will accelerate this," said Viorica Dancila at the plenary session of the European Committee of the Regions, which takes place in Brussels.

At the plenary session, the Romanian Prime Minister also presented the priorities of our country's presidency at the Council of the European Union.

Among other things, Dancila highlighted the important role that the European Committee of the Regions has as a bridge between the local and regional authorities and the European institutions and showed that this will be an important partner during the period of Romania's mandate.

At the same time, the head of the Bucharest Executive presented the four priority action lines of the Romanian Presidency, at the heart of which is the concept of cohesion as a common European value: Europe of Convergence, A Safer Europe, Europe, a stronger global actor, Europe of common values.

Viorica Dancila has also referred to the complex files that Romania has to manage in the exercise of its mandate: negotiating the future Multi-annual Financial Framework, Britain's exit from the European Union, as well as migration, security and reflection on the future of the EU.