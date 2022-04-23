 
     
Pres. Iohannis: May Resurrection miracle strengthen us in faith, receive Holy Light with hope & love

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Saturday on the occasion of the Easter holidays celebrated by Orthodox believers, Greek Catholics, Armenians and neoprotestant cults.

"The feast of the Holy Easter brings us together around the great Mystery of the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ, whether we are home or far from those we carry in our souls. To all Orthodox, Greek Catholic, Armenian and neoprotestant believers who celebrate the Holy Easter, I send them my warmest wishes for peace, health and good understanding! These days, we carry in our thoughts and hearts our Ukrainian neighbours, whose suffering we try to comfort through hospitality and support. We thus share around us from Christian love, and this solidarity now embodies the expression of neighbour's love. Dear Romanians, may the miracle of the Resurrection strengthen us in faith and receive the Holy Light with hope and love. I wish you all blessed, in harmony Easter holidays with your loved ones," is the message sent by the president, on the eve of the Holy Easter.

