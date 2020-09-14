Presidency: Fourteen Romanian ambassadors recalled to the country

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Monday the decrees regarding the recall of 14 Romanian ambassadors.

Among the diplomats recalled to the country are the Romanian ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Dan Mihalache, to Bulgaria - Ion Galea, to Bosnia and Herzegovina - Dana Constantinescu or Romania's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, Adrian Cioroianu.

According to a press release of the Presidential Administration, the head of state signed the recall for:

* Radu Octavian Dobre - as Romania's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to India, the Republic of Maldives, the People's Republic of Bangladesh and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal;

* Adrian Mihai Cioroianu - as Romania's Ambassador, Permanent Delegate to UNESCO;

* Ferdinand Nagy - as Romania's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Montenegro;

* Carmen Liliana Burlacu - as Romania's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Czech Republic;

* Daniela Brindusa Bazavan - as Romania's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Morocco and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania;

* Dana Manuela Constantinescu - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Bosnia and Herzegovina;

* Viorel Stanila - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of North Macedonia;

* Ion Galea - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Bulgaria;

* Romeo Stanciu - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Uzbekistan;

* Sorin-Dan Mihalache - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland;

* Radu-Liviu Horumba - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Georgia;

* Adrian Kozjacski - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

* Mircea Perpelea - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Albania;

* Cristian Istrate - as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Head of the Permanent Mission of Romania with international organizations in Vienna.

Last week, the head of state signed the decrees regarding the recall of 12 Romanian ambassadors in the country.