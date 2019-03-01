President Iohannis about Liviu Babes: Bold gesture, one of pages full of heroism in our history

President Klaus Iohannis points out that the gesture of Liviu Cornel Babes, who, over 30 years ago, set himself on fire on the 'Bradul' (Pine) slope in Brasov is one of the pages "full of heroism and drama" in the recent history of the country and urges the Romanians to never allow an abusive regime to trample their rights and the law.

Iohannis conveyed a message on Saturday, commemorating the 30th anniversary of the sacrifice of the martyr hero Liviu Cornel Babes.

"Exactly 30 years ago, Liviu Cornel Babes set himself on fire on the 'Bradul' slope in Brasov in protest against the abuses and crimes of the communist regime. His bold gesture represents one of the pages full of heroism and, at the same drama in our recent history. To the chagrin of the communist regime, through his sacrifice, word got out in the international press, Liviu Babes told the whole world that the Romanian people were oppressed and Romania was living, three decades ago, one of the the darkest periods in its history. Liviu Babes gave up on his life for a truth. He nonetheless continued his existence in our memory, thus becoming a winner. There are many ways to remember his sacrifice. One of them is to replace words with deeds. Let us not be lied to, manipulated! Let us never allow an abusive regime to trample the law and our rights! Let us never live a lie, in fear!," the president's message reads.

