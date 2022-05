President Iohannis accredits six ambassadors; Cornel Feruta - to UN, Ion Jinga - to Council of Europe

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday decrees accrediting six Romanian ambassadors, including Cornel Feruta, Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, and Ion Jinga, Head of Romania's Permanent Mission at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, Agerpres reports.

According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state also accredited Daniel Ionita - Kingdom of Sweden, residing in Stockholm; Iulian Buga - Republic of Singapore, residing in Singapore; Razvan-Victor Rusu - Head of Romania's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva and the International Organizations based in the Swiss Confederation; Nicolae Nastase - in the Republic of Senegal, the Republic of Cape Verde, the Republic of Gambia, Burkina Faso, the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, as well as in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, with residence in Dakar.