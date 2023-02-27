President Iohannis attending EIB Group Forum 2023 meeting

In Luxembourg today, President Klaus Iohannis is meeting Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and participating as a keynote speaker in the first edition of the European Investment Bank Group Forum, told Agerpres.

The meeting will be followed by a joint news conference of the two officials.

"The meeting of the President of Romania with the prime minister of Luxembourg will be dedicated to discussing current affairs on the bilateral, European and international agenda. Priority topics in the Romanian-Luxembourg relationship will be addressed, mainly the dynamism of economic and sectoral co-operation, with emphasis on finance and fin-tech, cutting-edge technologies and tourism. In the context of threats to European security caused by the Russian aggression in Ukraine, the latest developments, measures to support Ukraine, support for Moldova, as well as the expansion of Romania-Luxembourg defence co-operation within NATO will also be tackled," according to the Romanian Presidential Administration.

In the evening, Iohannis will address the first-ever edition of the European Investment Bank Group Forum as a keynote speaker.

The theme of the event is "Adapting to a Changing World," with the forum being conceived as a platform for reflection on challenges and opportunities at a global level and the effects on the investment agenda of the European Union.

On the sidelines of the EIB event, Iohannis will also have bilateral meetings with EIB President Werner Hoyer, as well as President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso.