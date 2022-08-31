President Iohannis: Bookfest Chisinau International Fair, expression of shared cultural and linguistic space

The Bookfest Fair in Chisinau is an expression of the common cultural and linguistic space, a materialization of the European aspirations of the Romanians on both sides of the Prut River, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday in the message sent on the occasion of the opening of the 5th edition of the Bookfest international event taking place under the High Patronage of the Romanian and the Moldovan Presidency, the Presidential Administration said in a statement.

In the message delivered by presidential adviser Sergiu Nistor - Culture, Denominations and National Minorities Department, President Iohannis states: "I am happy to convey to you my warm greetings on the occasion of the opening of the 5th edition of the most important book event in Chisinau, the Bookfest International Book Fair. Together with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Mrs. Maia Sandu, I wanted to mark this celebration of the Romanian Book and Romanian language by granting our High Patronage, because the Bookfest Fair is an expression of the shared cultural and linguistic space, a materialization of the European aspirations of the Romanians on both sides of the Prut," Iohannis said, told Agerpres.

The message also points out the fact that the current edition of the Bookfest Fair takes place amid the Russian Federation's military aggression against Ukraine, "a war that generates serious threats to the security and economy of the Republic of Moldova. In this particularly complicated situation, Romania offers the Republic of Moldova its full political, economic and diplomatic support."

According to the head of the Romanian state, this genuine book festival is a powerful symbol of solidarity and hope.

The President also emphasizes that the European Union relies on free and educated citizens, who value and develop their creativity, and "education, literature and books are, from this perspective, important vehicles of the Republic of Moldova's European commitment."