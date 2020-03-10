 
     
President Iohannis: By adopting joint measures we will efficiently approach this crisis, stop coronavirus spreading

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday posted on Twitter a message saying that, by adopting joint measures, the EU states will succeed in approaching the crisis created by the novel coronavirus efficiently and stop it from further spreading.

"Only by adopting joint measures we will succeed in approaching the crisis efficiently and to stop the virus from further spreading. The protection of all EU citizens is our priority," Iohannis wrote in English on Twitter.

President Klaus Iohannis participated in the videoconference of heads of state and government of the EU member states regarding the measures that need to be taken to best manage the situation created by the COVID-19.

