President Iohannis calls consultations on designation of PM candidate.

President Klaus Iohannis has called the parliamentary parties to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday for consultations on the designation of a candidate for the office of prime minister, the Presidential Administration announced, told Agerpres.

The head of state took note of the resignation of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and signed the decree by which Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu takes over, on an interim basis, the duties of prime minister.

According to the source, the President welcomed Nicolae Ciuca at the Cotroceni Palace on Monday and the latter officially submitted his resignation as head of the Government.