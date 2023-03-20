President Iohannis calls for strenghtening trade exchanges and increasing UAE investment in Romania

President Klaus Iohannis held talks with the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, on Monday, during his official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in which he called for increased trade exchanges and higher levels of UAE investment in Romania.

"President Klaus Iohannis highlighted that the United Arab Emirates is Romania's main economic partner in the Gulf region, a status that must be strengthened through new concrete bilateral projects in areas of common interest such as energy, including renewable sources, agriculture, transport infrastructure, digital connectivity, cyber security and combating climate change. The President of Romania appreciated the innovative, efficient solutions based on sustainable development, including in urban areas, promoted by the Emirati authorities. President Klaus Iohannis also called for the intensification of trade exchanges and increasing the level of Emirati investments in our country," the Presidential Administration informed in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The President stressed that his visit represents a new important step towards the development and deepening of bilateral relations, based on the solid tradition between the two countries. He welcomed the sustained pace of bilateral political-diplomatic and sectoral contacts at all levels, noting the particular dynamism of the last period which has created a favourable framework for the development of Romanian-Emirati economic cooperation at a new level, told Agerpres.

The head of state congratulated the United Arab Emirates for having taken on the organisation of the COP28 meeting in Dubai at the end of this year, "an aspect that reflects the substantial involvement of the Emirati authorities in the joint global effort to combat climate change." President Iohannis put forward the proposal to cooperate to promote climate education and green transition competencies.

He presented the objectives of the Three Seas Initiative Summit that Romania will host in Bucharest in September and the opportunity that the initiative's Business Forum offers to private investors and investment funds, encouraging the involvement of investors from the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE President thanked Iohannis for the visit, adding that it will give a strong boost to bilateral relations and provide a bridge between the two countries. The Emirati official mentioned the fruitful high-level dialogue and the interest to strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation in areas of common interest, dialogue and development of relations with Romania being a permanent objective, the Presidential Administration said.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan stressed the importance of limiting climate change and Romania's active role in this area, inviting the Romanian authorities to get involved and participate in COP28.

According to the Presidential Administration, the two presidents agreed that a closer political dialogue between the two countries is necessary, including at international level, in order to efficiently manage regional and international security challenges. In this regard, the discussions also provided an opportunity for an in-depth exchange of views on recent security developments in the Black Sea region, in the context of the war in Ukraine and the Middle East respectively.

President Iohannis invited the President of the United Arab Emirates to pay an official visit to Romania.

The official delegation accompanying President Iohannis included Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu, Minister of Education Ligia Deca, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitisation Sebastian Burduja, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat, director general of Nuclearelectrica Cosmin Ghita, chairman of Hidroelectrica's board of directors Bogdan Badea, and director of the National Cyber Security Directorate Dan Cimpean, director of the Romanian Intelligence Service Eduard Hellvig.

On the occasion of the official visit of President Klaus Iohannis, several bilateral documents were signed in the areas of energy, cyber security, education and civil protection.