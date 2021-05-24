President Iohannis: Climate change fight must be bearable for both national economies and citizens

President Klaus Iohannis, speaking today before the Special European Council meeting in Brussels, said that the fight against climate change must be fair for every EU member state, so that it is bearable both for the national economies and for each and every citizen.

"A very important topic on the agenda of the debates at this Council meeting is related to climate change. Back in December we had a very long discussion I was deeply engaged into and we decided to be ambitious and pursue an ambitious target. It is known that we seek climate neutrality by 2050, but already by 2030 we want a significant cut in pollution compared to 1990. In the meantime, we are obviously talking about a 55 reduction by 2030. A very ambitious goal, but we believe it is achievable," Iohannis said.

Pointing out that climate change knows no national borders, the President referred to the drought spells or flooding events that affected Romania, causing serious damage to farmers. "We are not safe either, and that is why we want to be part of a Europe that fights to prevent climate change, but on the other hand we must be careful that this fight is fair," the head of the state added, emphasizing that the burden needs to be shared in a fair manner, according to the development level, the economy and the population of each country, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The fight against climate change must be bearable for both the national economies and for each and every citizen and I will continue to stay deeply involved for us to reach a solution, a fair regulation that allows us to fight climate change while ensuring an equitable burden sharing," explained Klaus Iohannis.

He mentioned that the EU leaders will also discuss the Covid digital green certificate, the relationship with Russia, the post-Brexit relationship with the United Kingdom, the situation in the Middle East, as well as the Belarus plane hijack.